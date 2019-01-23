Exclusive: MPs Plot Three-Month Brexit Delay In Bid To Break Commons Deadlock

Brexit could be delayed by three months under new plans being drafted to break the deadlock in parliament, HuffPost UK has learned.

Under the cross-party move, the current legal deadline for quitting the EU would be postponed from March 29 to June 30.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper, who has teamed up with Tory Nick Boles to avoid a no-deal exit, will be urged by senior Labour figures and others to ditch her current plan for a nine-month delay and adopt a shorter period instead.

One key reason for the June 30 date is that it would avoid a potential political headache caused by the new European Parliament sitting on July 2.

Britain has no plans to take part in the Euro elections but if the UK remains in the EU after July, it would in theory still be paying money to Brussels without any democratic representation in the form of MEPs.

Jeremy Corbyn met Cooper and fellow MP Rachel Reeves on Wednesday in a bid to forge a common plan that would ensure Labour’s official backing for their amendments.

One senior shadow cabinet minister told HuffPost UK that the three-month period was seen as the one most likely to win the maximum Commons backing, and Cooper was very open to changes. She made clear in the meeting that her plan was amendable.

A Labour MP added: “June 30 is the only realistic extension. It gets us out of the problems of the European elections.”

Tory backbenchers in particular feel that a shorter delay would be more palatable to ensure a majority. Labour MPs who oppose a second referendum are also more likely to back a short extension rather than delay to the end of the year.

HuffPost understands that Cooper’s main intention is to keep her plans flexible so that at the end of February, Parliament can itself decide how long it wants to delay Exit Day.