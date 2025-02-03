Thrush Doesn’t Look the Same for Men. Here Are 4 Ways To Spot It

Tom Rogerson on Unsplash Do you know the symptoms of thrush in men?

When we talk about thrush, it’s typically thought of as being a women’s health issue. But in reality, men can get thrush too. It’s just not really spoken about.

For the uninitiated, thrush is a yeast infection which is often harmless but can be uncomfortable.

It’s caused by the fungus candida, which tends to grow in warm, moist conditions and can spiral out of control if the balance of bacteria on your body changes.

Advertisement

Lots of things can spark this change, from the soap you wash with, to wearing tight-fitting underwear, to having sex with someone who has a vaginal yeast infection. Diabetes, obesity and long-term antibiotic use can also have an impact.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anywhere between 3 and 11% of people assigned male at birth will develop thrush at some point – so it can be pretty common, though it’s not openly discussed.

Advertisement

What are the symptoms of thrush in men?

Thrush typically affects the genitals, but can also affect the armpits, groin and between the fingers – you might notice a red, itchy or painful rash that scales over with white or yellow discharge.

Advertisement

According to the NHS, the rash can be less obvious on darker skin, and in some cases, thrush doesn’t cause any symptoms at all.

If thrush affects the genitals, you might notice:

irritation, burning and redness around the head of the penis and under the foreskin

a white discharge (like cottage cheese)

an unpleasant smell

difficulty pulling back the foreskin.

Should I see a GP?

If you’ve not had thrush before, the NHS advises to see a GP.

Likewise if you’re under 16 or over 60; you’ve had thrush more than four times in 12 months; you have a weakened immune system; or you’ve tried treatment for thrush and it hasn’t worked, see a doctor.

Advertisement

The issue is treated with an antifungal medicine (usually a cream) and should clear up within a week or two of starting treatment.

In the meantime, you’re advised to use water and an emollient to wash the affected area, dry the area thoroughly after washing and to wear loose cotton underwear.

The NHS also advises avoiding sex until your thrush has cleared up “if sex is uncomfortable”. It’s also important to be aware that antifungal creams can damage condoms and diaphragms so might make contraception less safe.

Advertisement

Yet according to Medical News Today, most doctors advise not to have sex until the issue has cleared up completely, as it could cause the infection to last longer and might also increase the risk of your partner developing an infection.