Tiger Woods Taken To Hospital After Being Injured In Serious Car Crash

Tiger Woods is undergoing surgery on leg injuries after being pulled from his car following an accident in Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.

Fire crews had to pry Woods from the wreckage of the vehicle after it veered off a road and rolled down a steep hillside and suffered “major damage”.

The 15-time major winner was taken to a local hospital by ambulance having suffered “multiple leg injuries”, according to his manager Mark Steinberg.

The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police in Los Angeles said, adding that Woods was conscious and “able to communicate” when rescue personnel arrived.

The golfer survived “what would otherwise have been a fatal crash” because the interior of his vehicle remained intact.

The local sheriff said there was no evidence of impairment when Woods was assessed by emergency workers at the scene, and that no blood samples were drawn by investigators after he was rushed by ambulance to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Video footage from the crash scene showed Woods’ dark gray Genesis sport utility vehicle badly crumpled and lying on its side near the bottom of the hillside, its windows smashed.