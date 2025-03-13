Tim Walz Says 'We Wouldn't Be In This Mess' If It Wasn't For Him And Harris

Tim Walz MSNBC via X

Ex-veep nominee Tim Walz slammed President Donald Trump for creating economic chaos on Wednesday ― but he also blamed himself and presidential nominee Kamala Harris in an MSNBC interview. (Watch the video below.)

Walz told host Chris Hayes that Trump was the “worst possible business executive that I have ever witnessed.” He also thanked the Wall Street Journal for its scathing editorial on Trump’s tariff war. He said it could help spur the Democratic Minnesota governor’s Republican party constituents to rethink their support of Trump.

“I think Americans have had it,” Walz explained. ”... Look, I own this. We wouldn’t be in this mess if we’d have won the election ― and we didn’t.”

But the president’s turbulent second term could generate a Democratic comeback, Walz said on Wednesday.

“We have to make sure that Americans know it’s not just that Donald Trump is bad but we’re offering them something better,” he continued. “And I think that’s what we need to work on.”

Walz has been revisiting his and ex-Vice President Harris’ defeat to Trump and JD Vance. Last week he noted a void of leadership in the Democratic Party after the setback, saying, “We’re not going to have a charismatic leader ride in here and save us from this.”

He also suggested he spent too much time combatting Trump’s racist lie about immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio. Walz said he got played by Trump, who had correctly gauged his base’s support on the matter.