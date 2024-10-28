Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz on Sunday gave a candidly blistering response after being played podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s purported joke about Puerto Rico during Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Hinchcliffe said: “There’s a lot going on. I don’t know if you know this but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah. I think it’s called Puerto Rico.”

The clip was aired to Walz during a Twitch stream with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York).

Afterward, the Minnesota Governor just asked: “Who is that jackwad?”

Ocasio-Cortez identified the comedian and said it was “super-disappointing.”

Walz then turned to attacking Republican presidential nominee Trump for his handling of Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico and caused mass devastation during his presidency in 2017.

“Does anybody remember how he responded to Maria in Puerto Rico? It was absolutely horrific, down there insulting people,” Walz recalled.

Watch the clip here: