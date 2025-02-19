Timothée Chalamet Gives A Hilariously Frank Answer About What He'd Say To Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet at a press conference in Berlilast week via Associated Press

A Complete Unknown star Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that he’s still not actually met Bob Dylan, the music legend on whom the biopic is based.

However, throughout the process of making and promoting A Complete Unknown, Timothée has still not had the opportunity to meet its subject.

Speaking to US broadcaster Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes earlier this week, Timothée was asked what he’d say to the Subterranean Homesick Blues were their paths to cross in the future.

Timothée Chalamet in character as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown Searchlight

“I would say thank you, I would just say thank you,” Timothée responded, before quickly changing his mind.

“You know what?” he continued. “That’s bullshit. I’m going to take that back, I wouldn’t. Honestly, I would play it super cool, because I feel like he’s probably used to so much hyperbole and praise.

“Maybe I would try to out-Bob him, just strangely not bring anything up. Maybe just talk about the weather or what his favourite sandwich is. Something like that.”

On whether he thought it was “weird” to have not met the man he portrayed on the big screen, Timothée insisted: “I mean, it’s not. He doesn’t seem like he wants to be bothered by – not me, but everyone in the last 60 or 70 years.”

While the folk legend may not have met Timothée, he did give A Complete Unknown his seal of approval in a social media post back in December.

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!),” he wrote on X. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”