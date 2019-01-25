PA Entertainment An injunction prevents the identification of killers Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, seen here aged 10.

Actress Tina Malone faces contempt of court proceedings over a social media post which purportedly identified one of the killers of toddler James Bulger.

The ‘Shameless’ star posted an image of a person described as being Jon Venables.

There is a global ban on publishing anything that reveals the identities of Venables and Robert Thompson, who have been living anonymously with new identities since being released from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of two-year-old James 25 years ago when they were aged 10.

Malone said on Facebook on Friday that she had received a High Court summons and asked for help finding a lawyer.

Malone wrote on Facebook: “I need a lawyer asap!!!! Iv been committed to the high court!!!”

In another post she wrote: “Iv had a wonderful day till i opened my front door 5mins ago!!! The high court have served me!! (sic)”

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed it had sent a summons to Malone.