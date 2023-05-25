Tina Turner performing in 2008 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Musicians who worked with and were inspired by Tina Turner have been paying their respects following the news of the legendary performer’s death at the age of 83.

On Wednesday night, a representative for the pioneering singer – whose string of hits included What’s Love Got To Do With It, Proud Mary and The Best – confirmed: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

A post on her social media accounts also read: “With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Tributes to the iconic entertainer began flooding in from those who worked with and knew her.

Beyoncé – who performed with Tina multiple times over the years – wrote on her website: “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.

“You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Beyoncé dedicates a special message to Ms. Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/94APEdnVuV — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 25, 2023

Diana Ross also said she’d been left “shocked” and “saddened” by the news of her peer’s death.

Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/FGlQfjxaGh — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) May 24, 2023

Other big names from the world of music, including Elton John, Mick Jagger and Lizzo, have also been paying tribute since the news of Tina’s death was announced.

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Heaven has gained an angel.

Rest in Paradise Tina Turner.

Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all. pic.twitter.com/JMxa9kBsmF — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2023

Our beloved #TinaTurner has died. From #Nutbush to the top, she was an absolutely brilliant performer and inspiration to us all. May flights of angels sing her to her rest, but if I know Tina, she is singing lead. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) May 24, 2023

Outside of the music world, Tina’s friend Oprah Winfrey – who interviewed the Grammy winner on multiple occasions – also paid her respects.

“She is our forever goddess of rock ‘n’ roll who contained a magnitude of inner strength that grew throughout her life,” the TV legend wrote on her Instagram page.

“She was a role model not only for me but for the world. She encouraged a part of me I didn’t know existed.”

Actor Angela Bassett – who was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It – shared a tribute of her own, recalling her last conversation with the late musician.

Former US president Barack Obama also shared a poignant post in honour of the “unstoppable” star, as did current leader Joe Biden.

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023