Any parent of a toddler will know only too well that trying to keep them sitting quietly and calmly for longer than 20 seconds is near impossible. So it came as no surprise when two-year-old Fray, whose dad was being interviewed on BBC Breakfast on Sunday, wanted to have a run around the studio.

Fray’s Dad James was on the show to discuss the paternity care he received when his son was born 10 weeks premature, after a survey showed two thirds of dads are forced to return to work while their baby is still in neonatal care.

Mid interview, Fray jumped up from the sofa and ran around the seating area.