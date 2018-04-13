Tom Daley Highlights Commonwealth Countries’ LGBT Laws After Gold Medal Win

Tom Daley has called for Commonwealth countries to decriminalise homosexuality after winning gold at the games. Tom and his diving partner Dan Goodfellow won the synchronised 10m platform competition at the Gold Coast tournament, and in the wake of the victory, Tom took the chance to highlight the “37 of the competing nations criminalise being LGBT+”. “I feel so lucky to be able to be openly who I am without worry,” he wrote on Twitter. “I hope one day every athlete from every nation in the commonwealth will be free to compete openly as who they are too.”

The diver, who married his partner Dustin Lance Black in May last year, also discussed the issue on Friday’s (13 April) edition of BBC 5 Live Breakfast. “I feel truly lucky to be able to complete openly as who I am, without having to worry about any ramifications,” he said. “For those 37 countries… I can’t even imagine what it would be like growing up knowing that you’re not on an equal playing field and are going to be judged for who you are. “We need to talk about it, these issues need to be raised and sorted out.

Danny Lawson - PA Images via Getty Images Dan and Tom with their medals

“We need progress, even before Birmingham the next Commonwealth games, if we can get one country to decriminalise homosexuality then we’re moving in the right direction.” Commonwealth countries where homosexuality is illegal but not enforced: Barbados

Botswana

Cook Islands

Dominica

Jamaica

Kiribati

Malawi

Namibia

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu Where it is punished by imprisonment: Bangladesh

Cameroon

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

India

Kenya

Malaysia

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Saints Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Solomon Islands

Swaziland

Tanzania

Uganda

Zambia In Brunei it is punishable with the death penalty. On Valentine’s Day, Tom and Dustin revealed that they will be becoming parents later this year. The couple later discussed their deliberation over how to start a family, explaining their decision to opt for surrogacy over adoption.

