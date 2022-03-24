Tom Hanks Crashes Wedding Shoot: He Was Like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks’

Tom Hanks nailed this surprise wedding gift.
The Oscar-winning actor delighted a bride on Saturday by joining her bridal party for photos outside the Fairmont Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh as he was passing by.
“He was like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,’ and I immediately just froze and was just looking around,” bride Grace Gwaltney told local news station KCRA. “I didn’t know what to do.
“It’s his voice, I think. You see him and then he starts speaking, and he was like, ‘You look so beautiful. I’m so happy for you,’” she added. “When he was talking in my ear, I was thinking of Toy Story.”
Rachel Rowland, a wedding photographer for the group, told KCRA it was “just so sweet and fun.”
“We all lost it,” Rowland said. “The bridesmaids shuffled out of the limo, and he posed [for] photos and congratulated everyone, and then as fast as he popped in, he was gone.”
The actor is currently in the area filming the movie A Man Called Otto.
Gwaltney said she and her sister had coincidentally been chatting about Hanks’ role in the film.
“He is filming his new movie, and my sister and I were just talking about how much we love the book that he is filming the movie for, so it was kinda like full-circle,” she said. “It was honestly, like, crazy because we were just talking about him.”
Tom Hanks has actually photobombed a wedding party before.
Last year, he popped in for photos after a couple tied the knot at Santa Monica Pier in California. The bride said, “He treated us like family.”