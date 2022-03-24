Tom Hanks Crashes Wedding Shoot: He Was Like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks’

“He was like, ‘Hey! I’m Tom Hanks. I would love to get a photo with you,’ and I immediately just froze and was just looking around,” bride Grace Gwaltney told local news station KCRA. “I didn’t know what to do.

“It’s his voice, I think. You see him and then he starts speaking, and he was like, ‘You look so beautiful. I’m so happy for you,’” she added. “When he was talking in my ear, I was thinking of Toy Story.”