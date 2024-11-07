Tom Hanks Says He's Mistaken For This Fellow Star ‘All the Time’

Tom Hanks may be one of Hollywood’s most known actors... but that still doesn’t stop him from being mistaken as one of his Oscar-winning peers.

The star appeared on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast to promote his new film Here and revealed that he is mistaken for Batman actor Michael Keaton “all the time.”

Advertisement

“Yeah, me and him are, you know, some form of odd doppelgänger back from a long time ago,” Tom shared.

“They don’t say ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ to me exactly. But a lot of time, ‘Hey, were you in that?’ You know, I get that.”

Although we personally don’t think the duo look alike, they do have links.

Tom was previously rumoured as a top pick for the role of Ray Kroc in 2016′s The Founder, a part that eventually went to Michael.

He also previously discussed fan speculation on the Graham Norton Show that he’d been offered the role of Batman.

Advertisement

“That was probably around the time Michael Keaton did it,” he said, before dismissing the suggestion, “Wouldn’t that be comical? No, never. Can you imagine me in that suit?”