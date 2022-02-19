Tom Holland's Mum Once Rang Up Marvel Bosses With A Very Specific Concern About His Costume

Tom Holland Pablo Cuadra via Getty Images

Tom Holland might be one of the world’s most famous superhero actors, but it turns out even Spider-Man needs his mum to step in sometimes.

The British actor was 19 when he first landed the role of Spidey, and revealed that at the time he was too nervous to request toilet breaks on set.

He told Live With Kelly And Ryan: “On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [in a day].”

“I was young, and wanted to impress the studio,” Tom continued. “And didn’t want them to think I needed breaks.

“I remember calling my mum up on our daily phone calls, and I was like, ‘mum, I’m really struggling, I’m working every day, and because I wear the suit, I can’t go to the bathroom’.”

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming Moviestore/Shutterstock

Tom then recalled that two days after the phone call, a producer approached him to ask about his kidneys, prompting a confused reaction from the star, only for the penny to drop when they revealed they’d received a phone call from a certain Mrs Holland.

“Yeah, so my mum called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, ’Give my son more toilet breaks!’,” he revealed.

Tom made his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, and has since appeared in a total of six films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The most recent of these, Spider-Man: No Way Home, saw him sharing the screen with his predecessors in the role of Peter Parker, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

He also recently confirmed that he is in a relationship with his Spider-Man co-star, Zendaya,.