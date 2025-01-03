'A Lot Of Arguing': Tom Holland Opens Up About How 'Animosity' On Set Of This Project Affected Him

Tom Holland via Associated Press

Tom Holland has admitted that it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing behind the scenes of one of his latest projects.

Back in 2023, the Marvel star took the lead in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room, which co-starred Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Jason Isaacs and Sasha Lane.

Speaking to Men’s Health, Tom admitted there was “quite a lot of animosity on that set” when he was making the drama.

“It was not a very harmonious place, and there was a lot of arguing and butting heads,” he added, with the magazine noting that these disagreements “were not creative debates” about the show.

Tom’s interview with Men’s Health largely centred around his new range of alcohol-free beer, inspired by the Spider-Man actor’s own sobriety journey.

He first quit drinking as part of Dry January in 2022, and has been sober ever since.

The magazine pointed out that working on The Crowded Room was a “trial by fire for a newly sober actor”, with Tom himself recalling: “I thought, ‘If I start drinking again now, with all this going on, it’s gonna get worse, right?’.”

In the end, The Crowded Room was widely panned by critics when it finally premiered, with Tom admitting around its release that the reaction to the show helped him practise his “resilience”.

“Being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience,” he quipped. “You know, Tottenham have never won anything, and supporting them is incredibly difficult.

“And, you know, it’s no secret that my show has been so horribly reviewed, but I’m here today to promote the show, and I’m still here. So I’m very resilient.”

He previously shut down reports that he took a year off from acting as a result of these negative reviews, insisting: “Obviously, [when] The Crowded Room came out, we didn’t have very favourable reviews. So the press story was that I have taken this year off because of the reviews. But I’m [already] eight months into my year off.”