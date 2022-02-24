Tom Holland Launches The Next Great Spider-Man Mystery About Who Wore A Fake Butt

“You know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and like, completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating,” Holland continued. “When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have like two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them, was amazing.”

Despite Holland refusing to name names when it came to the costume in question, Marvel fans, who’ve spent months sleuthing on social media for clues about the film’s top secret plot, turned their attention to this new mystery.