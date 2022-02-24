Tom Holland Launches The Next Great Spider-Man Mystery About Who Wore A Fake Butt

With great power to expose which one of your co-stars wore a fake butt comes an even greater responsibility to keep it a secret, which Tom Holland does not take lightly.
But that doesn’t mean the rest of us can’t speculate after the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star revealed on Monday that one of his fellow web-slingers, portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the recent Marvel blockbuster, filled out their suits with help from some extra padding.
Now that Holland is free to give a spoiler-heavy interview about the sequel, which united three versions of the superhero from past film franchises, he dropped a tidbit of new information during an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
“I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit,” Holland revealed. “You can figure out that for yourselves.”
The British star recalled being impressed with his unnamed co-star’s posterior during filming, adding, “I remember being on set like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, nah, that’s not real.’”
While Garfield and Maguire might be less than pleased about Holland’s revelation, he said that working with the duo was the “most incredible experience of my career.”
“You know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and like, completely life-changing, it also can be quite alienating,” Holland continued. “When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate. So to almost have like two older brothers that had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them, was amazing.”
Despite Holland refusing to name names when it came to the costume in question, Marvel fans, who’ve spent months sleuthing on social media for clues about the film’s top secret plot, turned their attention to this new mystery.
Neither Maguire or Garfield has weighed in to confirm or deny, but at least one of the former Spider-Men has gone on the record about his desire to suit up ― fake butt or not ― in another movie.
“In terms of moving forward with the character, yes I am definitely open to that,” Garfield told Variety earlier this year. “Again it would have to be something very unique, very special and serving to an audience and in service of the character. There’s something playful and unique and odd and unexpected to be done. I’m not sure what is but if we can figure it out it would be so much fun.”
“I would love to continue working with Tobey and with Tom,” he added. “That kind of three brother dynamic is so juicy.”