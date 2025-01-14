Tom Holland Opens Up About Zendaya 'Date Night' And It's A Lot Less Romantic Than You'd Hope

Zendaya and Tom Holland at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 via Associated Press

They may be the “it” couple in Hollywood right now, but it would appear date night for Tom Holland and Zendaya is a little more down to earth than what you might expect from such an A-list pairing.

During a recent video interview with Men’s Health, the British star was asked about his go-to meal right now, revealing he’s currently cooking a lot of vegan chilli, replacing mince with lentils.

“It’s very flavourful, really tasty, it’s healthy and it’s ultimately really full of all the things that I need to put some weight on, so that’s what I’m doing,” he explained.

This led conveniently onto a question about what he likes to cook on a date night with his rumoured fiancée.

“I wouldn’t consider it a date night – it was a regular night in the household, but it was a nice chilli,” he recalled.

“We sat down, I’m currently watching Grey’s Anatomy and we watched about seven episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, and ate chilli.”

“And yeah, I was probably farting a lot, because it’s very gassy,” the Marvel star quickly added.

Charming.

The Spider-Man co-stars have been at the centre of rumours they’re planning to tie the knot for the past week, after Zendaya was seen walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes with an eye-catching ring on her engagement finger.

Since then, Tom’s dad, comedian Dominic Holland, spilled the beans on his son’s proposal in a Patreon post.

A tattoo artist in Boston has also claimed that Tom and Zendaya went under the needle together around Thanksgiving to get matching tattoos for one another.

HuffPost UK contacted Tom Holland and Zendaya’s teams for comment about the engagement rumours last week, but did not receive a response at the time.

The pair met on the set of the superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, and eventually went public with their romance in 2021.