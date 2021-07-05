Spider-Man Stars Tom Holland And Zendaya Spotted Not-Upside-Down Kissing

What’s a friendly neighbourhood kiss between two Spider-Man co-stars?

Confirming our collective and long-held tingle that Tom Holland and Zendaya might be more than just friends, the two actors were spotted kissing off screen this week.

In contrast to their early 2000s forebears, the two were seen sharing a smooch right-side up while stopped at a traffic light in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The PDA-heavy photos obtained by Page Six show Holland gently touching Zendaya’s chin as he leans in for a kiss, before the two seemingly erupt into laughter.