A self-proclaimed Tommy Robinson supporter has been filmed launching a lengthy racist tirade at other train passengers.
Footage of the incident posted on social media shows the man claiming he was “spat on because he’s white”.
Another man appears to try to calm him down, when be begins to shout repeatedly: “I’m with Tommy Robinson, and you’re a black c**t. OK?”
The man is also seen shouting at other passengers on the service.
According to the British Transport Police, the incident happened on a Leeds-bound train from London St Pancras on Sunday, the same day Tommy Robinson supporters marched in the capital to protest Theresa May’s Brexit deal.
The force said in a tweet they were “aware of the incident and making enquiries”.
In a statement to the Evening Standard, the British Transport Police said two arrests were made on the train service – for assault and drunk and disorderly behaviour.
“Officers were called to Bedford station at 9.20pm on Sunday evening following reports of a large disturbance on board a Leeds bound train.
“A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, and a 50-year-old man also from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of common assault.
“Officers are also investigating footage which has emerged on social media of a man being racially abusive to passengers on board the same service.”