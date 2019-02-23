Tommy Robinson Urges Supporters To Cancel TV Licences In Protest against BBC

Controversial activist Tommy Robinson called on supporters to cancel their TV licences as thousands gathered outside BBC headquarters for a demonstration.

The former English Defence League leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, held the protest to screen the film Panodrama, which he made in response to investigations by the BBC’s Panorama programme into him.

Supporters, some with England flags draped over their shoulders and others with “Free Tommy” written on their clothing, gathered from 11am on Saturday in the car park in Salford’s Media City.

Robinson arrived on stage at about 2.15pm to chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy”, and told the crowd: “Evidence of a corrupt media is that not one single journalist in Britain has reported on Panodrama.”

About 300 metres away, an anti-fascist protest was staged, with hundreds holding signs with slogans including “Stand up to racism” and “Stop the fascist Tommy Robinson”.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, with a number of officers and police vans around both protests.

Temporary metal barriers were placed around the BBC buildings and most of the nearby restaurants and bars were closed while the demonstrations took place.