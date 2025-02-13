Toni Collette Gets A Telling Off For Swearing Multiple Times Live On The One Show

Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie pictured during Wednesday's edition of The One Show BBC

Toni Collette may have been feeling a little too at home during her latest interview on The One Show.

On Wednesday evening, the should-be Oscar winner made an appearance on the BBC magazine show to discuss her much-hyped new movie Mickey 17.

Advertisement

However, The One Show being The One Show, it wasn’t long before Toni was pressed by presenter Alex Jones about her “amazing impression of a kettle”.

A “mortified” Toni was then put on the spot to deliver the uncanny impersonation live on air, which was preceded by her whispering to herself: “Shit, I can’t believe I’m doing this.”

Advertisement

After Toni completed her impression, co-host Vernon Kay was then forced to step in and “apologise” for the Australian star’s “potty mouth”.

“What happened? Did I swear?” she asked, seemingly oblivious, only to wind up swearing for a second time when she realised what she’d said.

“Apologies again…” Vernon responded, to which the Hereditary star quipped: “I’m jet-lagged, I’m out of control.”

Advertisement

Toni's Collette second outburst sparked a lot of laughter among her fellow One Show guests BBC

Hilariously, Toni was on the One Show couch with Ant and Dec, having accidentally sworn on their live show Saturday Night Takeaway back in 2023, while serving as guest announcer for the evening.

While playing a game to try and win a holiday for some viewers, Toni remarked: “I’m gonna lose for them. Shit! Somebody help me!”

Advertisement

Ant and Dec apologised for Toni’s language when they returned from an break, telling viewers: “Hope it didn’t spoil it for you.”