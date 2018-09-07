TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Former Prime Minister Tony Blair doubts Labour can be taken back by 'moderates'

Tony Blair says he is “not sure it is possible” for Labour “moderates” to take the party back from the left because it has been through a “profound change” under Jeremy Corbyn.

“It is a different type of Labour Party. Can it be taken back? I don’t know,” the former Labour leader told the BBC.

Speaking on Nick Robinson’s Political Thinking Podcast, Blair said the British public would never elect Corbyn as prime minister and further hinted at the emergence of a new “progressive, moderate” party that would fill the “vacuum” between Labour and the Tories.

Blair has been linked with the formation of a new centre ground” party, but has never publicity backed it.

“I don’t think the British people will tolerate a situation where, for example, the choice at the next election is Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Corbyn,” the former prime minister said.

Without speculating on how it would happen, Blair said he believes “something will fill that vacuum”.

He said there was a large constituency of voters who backed “socially liberal, progressive” politics but also believed in “a strong private enterprise sector alongside a state that is capable of helping people”.