Paxton Whitehead in 2011 Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

British actor Paxton Whitehead has died at the age of 85.

Paxton’s family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday that he died in hospital in Arlington, Virginia on Friday.

The Tony-nominated performer enjoyed a fruitful career on the stage and screen and made many appearances on popular US shows in the 90s and 2000s.

Advertisement

His TV credits included guest starring in the fourth season of Frasier in 1996 as Dr Campbell, the school headmaster who interviews Lilith Sternin (played by Bebe Neuwirth).

Two years later, he appeared in two episodes of Friends as Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdales, who later went on to introduce Ross to his future wife, Emily.

Paxton Whitehead and Jennifer Aniston in Friends NBC via Getty Images

During the 90s, Paxton also had recurring roles in Ellen, Almost Home, and Mad About You, playing the husband of Judy Geeson’s Maggie in the latter show.

Advertisement

His final TV appearance came in 2007, when he appeared in an episode of the US drama Desperate Housewives as Graham Hainsworth.

Meanwhile, Paxton made his film debut in Back To School in 1986, portraying Dr Philip Barbay, dean of the business school at Grand Lakes University and the boyfriend of Sally Kellerman’s character, Diane Turner.

Paxton’s more recent movie roles included Kate & Leopold and The Importance Of Being Earnest.

As well as his work on screen, Paxton was also a prolific stage actor and starred in many Broadway shows over the course of his career.

In 1978, he received an honorary degree in arts from Trent University and earned a Tony Award nomination for Camelot two years later.

He is survived by his son and daughter, Charles and Alex.