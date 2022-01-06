The cast of Too Hot To Handle season three Netflix

Netflix really is treating fans of its Love Island-esque reality show Too Hot To Handle, as just six months after the second season dropped, a brand new series is about to take over our lives.

With just days to go until its debut, the streaming service has unveiled the international cast of singletons who will face the ultimate test of willpower from that pesky Lana.

As ever, the frisky contestants will arrive on the paradise island for what they believe will be the hottest holiday of their lives. However, they will soon face a sex ban in a bid for them to form deeper romantic connections with each other.

With Lana always watching, they risk making a massive dent in the newly-increased prize fund should they not stick to the rules.

Ahead of the new series, get to know all of the starting contestants below...

Beaux

Netflix

Age: 24

From: Kent, UK

Occupation: Legal secretary

Bio: “Beaux’s type is a cheeky chappy who can keep her entertained. She prides herself on being honest and straight to the point.”

Jaz

Netflix

Age: 25

From: Virginia, USA

Occupation: Entrepreneur/model

Bio: “Jaz loves to make sure she’s dressed to the nines whether she’s going shopping or hitting the dance floor. She prefers ‘situationships’ to relationships and when things get serious, she runs away.”

Izzy

Netflix

Age: 22

From: Manchester, UK

Occupation: PT

Bio: “This PT loves embracing single life. Rule-breaking Izzy went to a boarding school and was often in trouble for sneaking off to meet boys.”

Georgia

Netflix

Age: 26

From: Brisbane, Australia

Occupation: Student midwife

Bio: “A serial ‘ghoster’ Georgia gets bored easily and moves on quickly. She likes nothing more than travelling the globe where she has left a trail of broken hearts behind her.”

Holly

Netflix

Age: 23

From: Colorado, USA

Occupation: Student/model

Bio: “Holly is a work hard, play hard kind of gal. Although she is studying and partying at the University of Colorado her dream is to have boyfriends all over the globe.”

Truth

Netflix

Age: 23

From: Texas, USA

Occupation: Student

Bio: “With a tall, athletic build and a winning smile, Truth has no difficulties in securing a team of beautiful girls for his rosta. A basketball scholar and criminology student this charmer is so used to shooting his shot and being the star player.”

Harry

Harry from Too Hot To Handle Netflix

Age: 29

From: Middlesborough, UK

Occupation: Tree surgeon

Bio: “Harry’s infectious laugh and persona make him the ultimate “secret” player. A self-proclaimed Harry Styles lookalike, this fun-loving party boy has charmed the ladies around the world from Thailand to Dubai as well as doing seasons in Ayia Napa and Zante.”

Stevan

Stevan from Too Hot To Handle Netflix

Age: 26

From: LA, USA

Occupation: Model

Bio: “Stev describes himself as ‘the flirtatious, loud and obnoxious one’ and says he started his player lifestyle young – he won biggest flirt at high school!”

Nathan

Nathan from Too Hot To Handle Netflix

Age: 24

From: Cape Town, South Africa

Occupation: Model

Bio: “Nathan has high energy levels and short attention span Nathan gets bored very easily. Nathan describes himself as an ‘international playboy’ who loves the game so he won’t be giving up his single life anytime soon.”

Patrick

Patrick from Too Hot To Handle Netflix

Age: 29

From: Hawaii, USA

Occupation: Model / actor

Bio: “Patrick has been with girls from all over the world – ‘I’ve been in almost every country in Europe, but I’ve never stepped foot in those places’. He has a degree in botany and believes every flower is unique just like every lady.”