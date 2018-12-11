Top 10 Annoying Airport Habits Revealed – And They're Not Even The Worst

Us Brits love a queue and will, more often that not, respect the formulation of one when we come across them. To ignore a queue is considered sacrilege by many, which is why it’s unsurprising that the greatest annoyance for travellers in airports is when people queue jump, according to a YouGov survey. People who hog seats with their bags and travellers who don’t have their passports ready are also among the top three biggest annoyances for travellers in airports, the poll of more than 2,000 people found. Airport users also become enraged when people don’t understand or follow security rules, and when people overpack and have to re-pack, holding up the check-in queue. [Read More: 9 things only acceptable at airports]

When we asked people on Twitter what irritated them at airports, the poll was pretty spot on – to some extent.

I once got into a 'discussion' with a man who insisted he was simultaneously in two queues at security and that I was skipping him. — Ewan MacGill (@ewanmacgill) December 11, 2018

I can’t stand it when people start putting their liquids into a clear bag or re-packing their suitcase when they’re *already* in the queue for security. — Daria (@Dariasaur) December 11, 2018

Fucking up at security, in LA *two* of the three people I was with could not understand basic instructions and I was ready to end the friendships tbh — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) December 11, 2018

Sixth place on the list of bug-bears are the people who run through the airport and bump into others. And a lot of annoyances appear to crop up in the security area, with people not stacking their security trays being the seventh greatest bug-bear and travellers who set off metal detectors coming in at eighth.

Come on, sort out your own tray after security. Don't leave it on the belt. — Matt Goolding (@mattgoolding) December 11, 2018

Travellers who queue at the gate before it opens annoy others (in ninth place), as well as people who accidentally pick up other people’s luggage (tenth). But what about the people who saunter slowly through duty-free when you need to get to your gate? The travellers who hold up queues at the checkout desk for ages because they’ve forgotten something? The heathens who stand in the way putting their shoes on when they should be moving to the designated areas in security?

Don't move along after they've picked up their stuff from security but just stand there putting on their shoes (instead of in the designated area) — Almara Abgarian (@almaraabgarian) December 11, 2018

And then there are the people who get really drunk in the airport at 6am and you inevitably have to deal with them later (because they’re ALWAYS on your flight). The screaming kids (sorry, parents). Oh, and the people who can’t seem to navigate a wheelie suitcase and trip you up as a result. See also: extortionate airport parking.

- THOSE FUCKING SUITCASES ON WHEELS.

People never pay attention to what they're doing with them and always trip others up or get in the way.

- STANDING AROUND AFTER SECURITY/IN DUTY FREE

Fucking move. We have flights to catch, stand somewhere else. — bad vibes only (@RyanBarrell) December 11, 2018