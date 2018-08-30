We know it’s only August but the Christmas toy predictions are rolling in and there’s no way of hiding from them. Some parents like getting ahead of the game, while others prefer to wait until we hit December before thinking about the festive season.

If you’re in the former group, you’ll be pleased to know John Lewis has already released their top 10 Christmas toy predictions for 2018.

The retailer said it anticipates high demand from parents for active toys, with the augmented reality Nerf Laser, scooters and I-Top spinners expected to be among the most sought after gifts. “We’re seeing growing demand for toys which encourage kids to get active,” said Harry Boughton, Toy Buyer, at John Lewis. “Parents are telling us that they want to buy toys which encourage their children to spend less time looking at a screen, and more time playing games that get them moving.”

Most of the toys won’t be available in store and online until autumn 2018, but you can have an early peek at what they look like in the gallery below.