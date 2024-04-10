Tori Spelling Explains How A Baked Potato Played Into Her Divorce From Dean McDermott

LOADING ERROR LOADING

When it comes to describing the dissolution of her marriage, Tori Spelling is going fully loaded.

Spelling ended last week’s episode of her podcast by detailing the lead up to their final fight, which she said was spurred when a drunk McDermott made “a dig” toward her that “he knew would really be hurtful to hear.”

This week, Spelling decided to share how she reacted to this remark — and it involves the destruction of something the actor was really looking forward to: a fully loaded baked potato from Wendy’s.

Spelling and McDermott attend an animal rescue event in 2019. The couple were married for 18 years before separating in June last year. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Spelling explained that she and McDermott had just returned from the fast food chain when her ex dropped the verbal bomb.

“This guttural scream came out of me,” she recalled. “It wasn’t even like a sexy scream, like running in a horror film. It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all. I would love to have seen what my face looked like. I’m sure it was all contorted.”

“And I was like, ‘Fuck you!’ And I took my most prized possession in that moment, my baked potato. It was loaded to perfection, and I smashed it on the ground.”

“I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that,” Spelling continued. “Let me just say it was a wall-to-wall potato. It was on the floor. It was on the oven. It was everywhere.”

After the incident, Spelling said she had a moment of remorse before locking herself in a bedroom, noting that she and McDermott had been sleeping in separate bedrooms for about three years at that point — a living arrangement she said was “his choice.”

Soon after, a “fired up” McDermott began “banging” on her locked door before using a separate outdoor entrance to get into her room that Spelling said she did not lock.

“He came in, and he was very, very upset, and he said, ‘I want a divorce, this is over,’” Spelling said. “And I said, ‘OK. Great. OK.’ I mean, he’s threatened that a million times.”

This time, though, McDermott decided to make their split Instagram official and published a post announcing their separation.

Although McDermott later deleted the post, the damage had already been done.

“My daughter found [the post] first and said, ‘Mom, dad just posted on social media that you guys are getting a divorce.’” Spelling said.

However, the Scary Movie 2 actor wasn’t exactly devastated by McDermott’s post.

“I felt like this giant rock had been lifted off my chest,” Spelling said. “I could breathe deeply, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. He said it. He said it, so now I’m free ... I couldn’t do it, and he did it, and now I can move on.’ He’s put it out there, let’s go. Yes. I needed this. I couldn’t do it myself, so I thought.”

After that, Spelling said she and McDermott “just went on as if nothing happened.”

The couple, who were married for 18 years, separated in June last year but made it official with a recent divorce filing obtained last month by ET.

Spelling and McDermott were pretty public about their private lives while they were together. They starred in their own reality TV series, Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, which premiered in 2007 and ended in 2012. The two share five children together.