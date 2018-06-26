Tories 'Deserve To Lose' Election Over Party Splits, Says Theresa May's Ex-Policy Chief

The Conservatives “deserve” to lose the next election if splits over Brexit and public spending continue, Theresa May’s own ex-policy chief has said.

In an extraordinary outburst, George Freeman warned the “chaos” of a warring cabinet will turn voters against the Tories.

Freeman said senior party figures have turned the Brexit process into “essentially an alley street-cat fight between rival gangs” and are frequently going public with their anger.

It comes amid a flurry of reports underlining the disunity of May’s administration.

“I think if we lose our reputation for economic competence, if we can’t show that we are managing the public finances properly, if we treat Brexit like an anti-business moment, contemptuous of the concerns of business, and if we don’t show that we have a distinctive conservative approach to supporting enterprise, risk, hard work, savings, and we go down the road of big tax rises, big spending spree, anti-business, I fear we will lose and we’ll deserve to,” Freeman told BBC Radio 4′s World at One on Tuesday.

“If we look like Corbyn-lite, the public will conclude they are better off voting for the real thing.”

Freeman’s scathing intervention came after Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss warned ministers it was “not macho” to insist on more money for departmental budgets.

Her comments were aimed at Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who, in the wake of the NHS being handed an extra £20bn-a-year, reportedly threatened to bring down the government if his department was not handed a bigger budget.

In a speech on Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss escalated tensions by demanding further efficiencies “rather than just upping the budget of every department”.

In an article for The Daily Telegraph, she wrote: “I will make it clear to my cabinet colleagues that it’s not macho to demand more money. It’s much tougher - and fairer to people - to demand better value for money.”

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, meanwhile, rounded on Airbus bosses for sounding what he called “completely inappropriate” warnings thousands of jobs would be lost under a hard Brexit.