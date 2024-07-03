Tories Heading For 'Worst Election Result In Their History', New Poll Reveals

Rishi Sunak delivers a speech in central London while on the General Election campaign trail. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

The Conservatives are on the eve of their worst ever general election result, according to a major new poll.

A dramatic fall in the party’s support is set to leave them with just 126 seats as Keir Starmer is swept to power with a landslide 210-seat majority, a More in Common survey has found.

The Lib Dems are also set for a good night, returning more than 50 MPs, while Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson will both be elected for Reform UK.

Jeremy Corbyn is set to give Labour a bloody nose by retaining his seat in Islington North.

But the SNP are set to collapse to 16 seats as Labour once again become the largest party in Scotland.

The poll of 13,566 adults across the country confirms the worst fears of Tory chiefs, who have spent the second half of the election campaign begging voters not to hand Labour a “supermajority”.

It was carried out using the so-called “MRP” method, which uses a larger sample size than other polls and demographic data to come up with seat-by-seat forecasts.

If correct, it would see Labour win 430 seats, the Tories 126, the Liberal Democrats 52, the SNP 16, Reform UK and Plaid Cymru 2 each, and the Greens 1.

Cabinet ministers on course to lose their seats include Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps and Alex Chalk.

A number are in seats where the result is still too close to call, including Penny Mordaunt, Mark Harper and Tory chairman Richard Holden.

Luke Tryl, executive director of More in Common UK, said the final result could still be very different as millions of voters have still to make up their minds.

He said: “With hours to go before polls opening our latest MRP suggests the Conservative Party are heading for the worst result in their history, while Labour look set to achieve a record-breaking majority of their own.

“But it would be a mistake to assume that tomorrow doesn’t matter.