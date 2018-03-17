The Tories must “face up” to the fact many people doubt they care enough about the NHS or schools, Theresa May has said.

She she said her party had to “mount a determined effort to win and keep the public’s trust in our management of public services”, which are facing “real challenges”.

She told the Conservative Spring Forum that people “question our motives” and “wonder whether we care enough about our NHS and schools”.

A YouGov poll in January found 70% of Tory supporters rated the NHS as a “serious concern”, the single biggest issue they identified.

January was the second-worst for NHS A&E departments, as it struggled to cope with demand during the winter crisis. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said doctors knew what to expect when they “signed up”.

But, in February, a Guardian/ICM poll gave Labour a 23-point lead over the Tories on the issue of protecting the NHS.