Daniel Hannan, one of the leading Tory Brexiteers, has said there should be a second referendum if MPs vote to keep the UK in the customs union.

The MEP said if parliament forced Theresa May to abandon her plan for a so-called hard Brexit than it would leave the UK “plainly worse off than we are now”.

“Leaving the EU, but staying in the customs union, in other words putting Brussels in charge of 100% of our trade policy with 0% input that would be worse than we are now,” he told the BBC’s Daily Politics.

“In that situation I think you would need to have a new mandate either in the form of a general election or another referendum.”

Writing for ConservativeHome last week, Hannan acknowledged Brexit was “not working out” quite as he imagined it would.

“I had assumed that, by now, we’d have reached a broad national consensus around a moderate form of withdrawal that recognised the narrowness of the result,” he said.

The prime minister has ruled out holding a second referendum. Jeremy Corbyn has also said it is not Labour’s policy to back a second vote.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonell has said another Brexit referendum would cause divisions again and the “better route” is to have a general election.