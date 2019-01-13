Four Tory Brexiteers Now Say They Will Back Theresa May's Deal

Four Brexiteer backbenchers have announced they will back the Prime Minister’s withdrawal agreement despite speculation they could vote against it.

In a possible sign that the tide is beginning to turn in favour of Theresa May’s controversial exit plan, Tory MPs including Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown and Sir Edward Leigh said they would support the government in the meaningful vote on Tuesday.

Former Public Accounts Committee chairman Sir Edward, who was appointed to the Privy Council last month, said it was “inconceivable” that Parliament and the Speaker John Bercow would allow the UK to crash out of the EU without a deal.

He said: “I will support the government on Tuesday in the meaningful vote. I think it is now inconceivable that this Parliament, and this Speaker, will allow the UK to leave on WTO terms on March 29.

“Therefore my message to my fellow Brexit-supporting MPs is you are playing with fire if you vote down this deal in the hope of something better, and the only way to deliver Brexit is to vote for the deal this week.”

He was initially an outspoken critic of May’s deal.