Tory Candidate Suspended After Leaflet Claims Labour Brought 'Hepatitis' To The Local Area

A Tory candidate has been suspended after a leaflet in his name claimed Labour had spread hepatitis in the local ward.

A leaflet in the name of Kamran Razzaq, who is standing for a seat on Dudley Council in the local elections, included the disease under a list of things “Labour have delivered” to the area.

Christian Calgie, a parliament aide, shared a photo of of the leaflet. He said he did not want to embarrass the party by drawing attention to the leaflet, but wrote: “Wtf”.

Calgie added that “things that need to be quality checked” and accused the Conservative party HQ of leaving some things in the hands of “nutters in local associations.”