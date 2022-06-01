Tory Elections Guru Lord Hayward Predicts Boris Johnson Will Face Confidence Vote

His comments are significant given his record of successfully predicting political change. The peer stunned the political establishment two weeks before the EU referendum in 2016 when he correctly declared the polls were wrong and that Britain would vote to leave.

Hayward told Sky News: “There are some, I know of one at least, who has put in a letter but has not said so publicly.

“It’s a reasonable extrapolation that there are markedly more MPs who have put in letters than have actually said that they will do or said that they have done.

“So the number is definitely rising. When it will cross the line is good speculation. I think it will.

“If I was a plotter, I’d probably want it to go on for a while because it allows the conversations to take place longer, the by-elections on June 23, in Wakefield, in Tiverton and Honiton, will be key.

“If I was a Boris fan, I’d probably want it as quickly as possible to get it out of the way because 54 is relatively easy. 180 which is the number on a vote of confidence is a different matter.”