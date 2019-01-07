Tory MP Anna Soubry Called 'Nazi' By Chanting Protesters Live On BBC News

Anna Soubry has been called a “Nazi” by protestors chanting near a live BBC News broadcast outside Westminster.

The Tory MP was discussing Theresa May’s Brexit plan with presenter Simon McCoy when they had to stop their conversation due to the noise.

Pointing to the protestors, Soubry said: “I do object to being called a Nazi, actually. I think this is astonishing.This is what has happened to our country, this is what’s happened to our country.

“But anyway, let’s try and stay positive about things.”

The protestors, who were out of shot, then began chanting: “Liar, liar, liar”.