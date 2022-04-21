Tory MP Calls For Boris Johnson To Go And Says They Are Working In A 'Toxic Atmosphere'

Tory MP William Wragg Parliament TV

A Tory MP launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson today during a debate on the partygate scandal.

William Wragg, who has previously called for Johnson to quit, said Tory MPs had been working in a “toxic atmosphere”.

He told the Commons: “It is utterly depressing to be asked to defend the indefensible. Each time, part of us withers.”

Wragg, the Tory chairman of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, added: “I cannot reconcile myself to the prime minister’s continued leadership of our country and the Conservative Party”.

The MP for Hazel Grove added: “The parliamentary party bears the scars of misjudgments of leadership.

“There can be few colleagues on this side of the house I would contend who are truly enjoying being members of parliament at the moment.”

Wragg added that he had questioned his place in the Conservative Party “in recent months”, but said he was “not going anywhere” and urged voters to stick with the Tories in the local elections.

Indicating he would vote for an investigation into whether the PM misled the commons over partygate, Wragg added: “But for us to maintain their trust and confidence we must be seen to do the right thing. It is our responsibility. It is the Conservative parliamentary party’s responsibility. We must stop delegating and delaying our political judgement.

“We each only have our own limited and imperfect integrity. We can’t keep spending it on others who we cannot be sure will not let us down.”

It comes after the government dramatically ditched an attempt to delay a commons inquiry into partygate.

In a “humiliating” last minute U-turn, they scrapped a bid to block a Labour motion calling for a committee inquiry into claims the prime minister misled parliament.

Boris Johnson is in India today. STEFAN ROUSSEAU via Getty Images

Downing Street initially tried to postpone any decision by tabling an amendment saying they should wait until the Met Police investigation is complete and civil servant Sue Gray has published her report into the affair.