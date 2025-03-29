9 'Tourist Traps' That Are 100% Worth The Trip

LOADING ERROR LOADING

As a native New Yorker, I can smell a tourist trap from miles away. (Times Square, anyone?)

That said, the term has garnered somewhat of a negative connotation ― but in all honesty, many of these locations are actually worth a visit at least once. Think about it like this: They’re considered attractions for a reason. They offer views or experiences that can only be found in that specific location.

We’ve rounded up a few options below. Sure, there are crowds. Sure, they might be corny. But they’re also 100% worth considering for your next vacation.

Advertisement

1. Mount Rushmore

Tetra Images via Getty Images

Ever since I saw Mount Rushmore in a picture book when I was a child, I knew it was somewhere I wanted to visit.

Located in South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is home to the popular 60-foot memorial featuring the faces of four former presidents: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.

Advertisement

Over 2 million people visit Mount Rushmore each year, so you’re bound to run into crowds, but even if it’s just to snap a quick picture, it’s well worth it to see this historical monument. While you’re there, check out the Avenue of Flags or take a hike on the mile-long Blackberry Trail. If you’re visiting during the summer, end your day by watching the light ceremony that takes place every night starting the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

2. The Eiffel Tower

While you can see the Eiffel Tower from different vantage points around Paris, your trip isn’t truly complete without making a proper visit.

On my most recent trip to Paris, the Eiffel Tower was packed even at 8 a.m. You’ll potentially be waiting in two- to three-hour lines to get tickets and enter the building, but the wait is worth it. I highly recommend getting a GoCity pass where you can book different attraction tickets and guided tours — it’s the easiest way to see the city if you don’t know your way around.

Advertisement

The view of the city is absolutely breathtaking and you’ll see areas you may not even get to explore during your visit. Keep in mind that the summit can be closed during your trip (as it was for mine), but the second level is still magnificent. The summit tends to shut down during inclement weather or if they are doing maintenance.

After your ascent and descent of the tower, head over to Place du Trocadéro to take some photos, grab some food from a local vendor, and spend some time sprawled out on the lawn in front. And don’t forget to make a quick trip back at night. The tower lights up every hour between dusk and 1 a.m. in the summer.

If you’re looking for an extremely luxurious experience, book a hotel that has a room with a view. (For example, Hotel Montalembert’s Suite Montalembert has an exquisite view of the Eiffel Tower from the room’s tiny balcony that’ll make you feel like you’re in a movie.)

Advertisement

3. El Yunque Rainforest

There’s no better place to experience the luscious greenery and waters of Puerto Rico than at El Yunque rainforest. Although it can be crowded during peak season ― which is typically about mid-December through April ― it’s still well worth the visit.

El Yunque features hiking trails and lagoons, allowing you to experience different types of wildlife. If you’re up for a little more adventure, you can also plan an activity like zip-lining or riding an ATV.

4. Times Square

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Advertisement

Although I often roast it as a native New Yorker ― as noted above ― I’ll always have a soft spot for Times Square.

Yes, it’s packed with tourists galore. However, with its larger-than-life billboards and lights, it’s also oddly a magical sight to behold. There are better places to go shopping and eating in Manhattan than Times Square (for that, try going to SoHo) ― but you won’t find better theater productions anywhere in the world.

If you venture a little bit outside the area, you’ll stumble on Korean restaurants like Jongro BBQ and Woorijip, where you can enjoy delicious Korean BBQ or get some takeout to bring back to your hotel.

Advertisement

Would I recommend going to Times Square to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve? Absolutely not. But any other time is great, and you can see why people love the concrete jungle.

5. Disney World

There’s no doubt that Walt Disney World in Florida is crowded and expensive ― but there’s also no denying the magic that comes with a trip to “the most magical place on Earth.”

The four theme parks, two water parks and Disney Springs area give you a seemingly unlimited number of options to explore. The Magic Kingdom will bring you and your family a sense of nostalgia, thanks to attractions like Cinderella’s Castle and Space Mountain. Epcot offers plenty of fun options for adults (drink around the world!), and Animal Kingdom transports you to another land filled with wildlife. If you find yourself in Disney Springs, be sure to check out Gideon’s Bakehouse, which is a sweet shop known by both tourists and locals for its insanely delicious cookies.

Advertisement

Plus, who doesn’t want to meet Mickey Mouse?

6. The Blue Lagoon

If you’re planning a trip to Iceland, you won’t want to leave without making a pit stop at the Blue Lagoon. It was named one of the 25 wonders of the world by National Geographic for a reason.

There’s no denying it can be crowded and expensive (the entry price starts around $75). That said, you’ll likely feel tenfold more relaxed after you spend some time in the milky-blue waters, which have been said to nourish and rejuvenate the skin. (Don’t get out without giving yourself a face mask.)

If you’re looking for something less crowded, you’ll want to go to Sky Lagoon. Located at Iceland’s edge, this geothermal experience is similar to the Blue Lagoon but with a fraction of the crowds. While you’re there, be sure to head over to Smakk Bar for some light bites and refreshing beverages.

Advertisement

7. Niagara Falls

Shobeir Ansari via Getty Images

When thinking about tourist traps that are actually worth it, Niagara Falls in Canada is among the top places that come to mind.

The attraction receives over 14 million visitors annually, which is proof of just how spectacular it is. There’s no doubt you will get a little damp; it’s the price you’ll pay to witness something that people travel far and wide to see.

Advertisement

After soaking up the sight, head over to one of the restaurants in the area. For example, you can try Table House Rock Restaurant, which overlooks Niagara Falls and has locally sourced dishes that change seasonally. Be sure to make a reservation at night so you can witness the illumination away from the crowds.

If you can’t get a reservation for after dark, you may want to consider taking a boat tour that’ll get you as close as possible to the action with a guide who knows the history and facts.

8. Sensoji Temple

If you find yourself in Tokyo, you’ll definitely want to stop by Sensoji Temple. As with many other popular attractions, you likely will have to maneuver through crowds of people, but it’s highly worth it to get up close to Tokyo’s oldest Buddhist temple.

Advertisement

The temple has a history dating back 1,400 years and is dedicated to the Buddhist goddess of Mercy. The vibrant red structure has two stories and sculpted figurines on the exterior that give it a unique look.

After your visit, you can spend the day shopping in the area or eating at local establishments to really get a feel for the culture. Try foods like melon bread or tempura, or go shopping at Nakamise-dori Street, which is home to souvenirs and treats.

9. Bourbon Street

No trip to New Orleans is complete without a visit to Bourbon Street. Although you’ll be surrounded by other visitors, the atmosphere makes it all worth it. The live music, colorful beads hanging from balconies and neon lights make this a popular stop for tourists.

Advertisement