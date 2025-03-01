The stars of Netflix's new British drama Toxic Town Netflix

The Netflix drama Toxic Town has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows of the moment.

Based on the true story of the Corby toxic waste scandal – in which the residents of a steel town took legal action when a number of residents’ children were born with birth defects – the new series is introducing the 2009 case to a new generation of people.

Written by Jack Thorne (whose work includes acclaimed shows like the This Is England spin-offs, His Dark Materials and Skins), the hard-hitting series has proved popular with viewers, and hasn’t budged from the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list.

Advertisement

It also features an impressive cast of predominantly British actors, with a host of big credits to their names.

Here’s where you’ve seen stars of Toxic Town before...

Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who BBC

Jodie Whittaker has been on our screens for almost 20 years now, with some of her biggest credits including the police drama Broadchurch, the stand-out Black Mirror episode The Entire History Of You and the gripping Time.

Advertisement

She’s also appeared in films like St Trinian’s, The Kid and Journeyman.

Of course, to most of us, she’s best known for making TV history when she was cast as the Thirteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, becoming the first woman to ever play the iconic Time Lord.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood in Netflix's Sex Education Jon Hall/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

There’s no mistaking that Aimee Lou Wood is on a real roll right now.

Since her break-out in Sex Education, she’s starred opposite Bill Nighy in the Oscar-nominated Living, had us laughing in the all-star historical comedy Seize Them! and co-produced the BBC series Daddy Issues.

Advertisement

She can currently be seen in action in the latest season of The White Lotus, which precedes her new show Film Club later in the year, which she co-wrote with Ralph Davis.

Rory Kinnear

Rory Kinnear as prime minister Michael Callow in the Black Mirror episode The National Anthem Channel 4

Two-time Olivier winner Rory Kinnear has an array of interesting credits to his name.

On the small screen, he appeared in Russell T Davies’ Years & Years, played the unlucky prime minister in the infamous first ever episode of Black Mirror, titled The National Anthem, and was nominated for a TV Bafta for his work in Southcliffe.

Advertisement

His film work has included The Imitation Game, the James Bond movie No Time To Die, Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, in which he played a young Winston Churchill, the Jessie Buckley horror Men, portraying almost every male character, and another hit Netflix project, The Bank Of Dave, based on the life story of businessman Dave Fishwick.

Joe Dempsie

Joe in character as Gendry in Game Of Thrones HBO

Joe Dempsie first came onto the scene in the mid-2000s, playing Chris Miles in the first generation of Skins.

Advertisement

Since then, he’s played Gendry Baratheon in Game Of Thrones and appeared in Southcliffe, This Is England ’86 and ’90, Adult Material, Get Millie Black and Pieces Of Her.

Robert Carlyle

Robert Carlyle in Once Upon A Time Jack Rowand Disney General Entertainment Con

Robert Carlyle’s big-screen work has included Trainspotting, The Full Monty, the James Bond film The World Is Not Enough, 28 Weeks Later and Danny Boyle’s Yesterday, in which he made an uncredited appearance as John Lennon, in a fictional universe in which The Beatles singer was not murdered.

Advertisement

To fans of the fantasy series Once Upon A Time, he’ll always be Rumplestiltskin, though, while his other TV work includes Cobra and Stargate Universe.

Brendan Coyle

Brendan Coyle on the set of Downton Abbey in 2013 Joan Wakeham/Shutterstock

For his performance as the valet Mr Bates in Downton Abbey, Brendan Coyle was nominated for an Emmy and TV Bafta, and he has since reprised the role in two spin-off films.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, he played Nicholas Higgins in the miniseries North & South, Terry Starling in Starlings and appeared in the historical drama Mary Queen Of Scots, co-starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie.

Like several of his co-stars, he also has a James Bond appearance to his name, playing a minor character in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Claudia Jessie

Claudia Jessie in Bridgerton Netflix

Advertisement

Before landing her role in Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie’s work included small roles in Call The Midwife, Line Of Duty and Doctor Who.

These days, she’s most recognisable for her performance as Eloise Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama.

Ben Batt

Ben Batt as Joe Pritchard in Shameless Channel 4

Advertisement

Ben Batt first came to many fans’ attention thanks to his performance as Joe Pritchard in the British comedy Shameless.

In the decade since, he portrayed DC Kevin Lumb in Scott & Bailey, Ryan Chelford in W1A, John Cartwright in The English Game and Owen Jenkins in Rules Of The Game.

Michael Socha

Michael Socha as Harvey in This Is England '90 Channel 4

Advertisement

Another member of the Toxic Town cast with a connection to the This Is England series, Michael played Harvey in all three miniseries based on the Shane Meadows film.

His other TV work has included Chernobyl, Once Upon A Time (in which he appeared alongside Toxic Town co-star Robert Carlyle), Being Human and the Alan Carr sitcom Changing Ends.

Jaz Singh Deol

Jaz Singh Deol as Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders BBC

Advertisement

Soap fans will no doubt be familiar with Jaz already, as he played Kheerat Panesar in EastEnders between 2019 and 2022, forming part of the show’s first ever Sikh family.

He had previously appeared in Love, Lies And Records, Lovesick and The Halcyon.

Lauren Lyle

Lauren Lyle in Vigil BBC

Lauren Lyle won a Scottish Bafta for her performance in the title role of the crime drama Karen Pirie, a second season of which is still in the works.

Advertisement

You might have also seen her in Vigil, Outlander and the film Tell It To The Bees.

Karla Crome

Karla Crome in Misfits Channel 4

Karla Crome previously took the lead in the Bafta-winning drama Murder back in 2013.