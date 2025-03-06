How The Real Women Behind Toxic Town Feel About Netflix’s Latest Hit

Claudia Jessie, Jodie Whittaker, Karla Crome and Aimee Lou Wood in Toxic Town Netflix

The real women depicted in the hit Netflix drama Toxic Town have been lauding the series.

Released last week, Toxic Town tells the true story of the Corby toxic waste scandal, which resulted in several women from the same town giving birth to children with birth defects and limb differences.

Critics have been heaping praise on the four-part series, earning it a coveted 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has also not budged from the top of Netflix’s most-watched list since its premiere.

Now it’s received the seal of approval from the real women portrayed in the show.

In a video released by Netflix last week, Tracey Taylor, who inspired the character played by Aimee Lou Wood, said: “They have done us all proud. They have done the children proud.”

Susan McIntyre – played in the show by Jodie Whittaker – was also moved to tears when watching a clip of Toxic Town for the first time.

“It’s unbelievable,” Susan said, while Tracey agreed: “It’s so true to what we all went through, and it just brings all the raw emotions back.”

However, as well as portraying the more hard-hitting moments with sensitivity, the show has also been praised for its more light-hearted and funny moments.

“I loved the humour in it,” Maggie Mahon, the inspiration for Claudia Jessie’s character, enthused. “People from Corby have a good sense of humour.”

Similarly, Susan praised a scene in which Jodie leads the cast in a sing-a-long of I Will Survive during a karaoke session, revealing it also struck a chord as the song was a favourite of her son’s when he was growing up.

Toxic Town also features appearances from Karla Crome, Rory Kinnear, Robert Carlyle and Joe Dempsie.