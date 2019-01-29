The wait is finally over for TV fans (including us) who have been eagerly waiting to see how Keeley Hawes back in action in a full-length TV series, as Channel 4 has revealed the trailer for her next project.

This time around it’s 1945, and the former Line Of Duty actress is within the halls of Mi5, as British operatives battle to identify a spy who is handing classified information over to the Americans.

The spy, Feef Symonds, is played by Emma Appleton, who viewers might recognise from BBC Three show Clique.