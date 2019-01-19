Life After My Traumatic Brain Injury Will Never Be The Same Again, But I'm Taking It One Step At A Time

Zalehka Price-Davies

HuffPost UK

I have no memory of the accident. Inside my head I’ve made a picture from what others have told me, like something from a film, and not like anything I ever imagined would become part of my reality. I call it my out-of-body experience, I was floating above my bed, watching as if I’m in it yet completely unaware of my surroundings and what has happened. The only way I can describe first waking up in the High Dependency Unit in Dublin was having a nurse either side of me talking in what seemed a different language to me. My first feeling I remember (I say feeling but at that moment it was complete confusion) was that I had been taken away to a different universe, not initially sure of where I was – which is ironic as my accident happened while I was on a long weekend away in Ireland. ​ I opened my eyes to these two nurses talking and they were, from what my memory tells me, giving me a bed bath. I remember the cold sensation, combined with the mixture of me not understanding what they were saying and desperately looking around trying to figure out where I was. My next memory is having my loved ones close by and a consultant pointing and asking me questions. It is this moment that has been embedded into my memory, the first time I realised it wasn’t a different language, I just couldn’t understand or process the words people were saying. SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW LIFESTYLE Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Youtube

Flipboard

The first time I was aware that something was wrong when I was handed a whiteboard and pen. I had lost the ability to talk and lost all my communication skills. In my mind I thought I was talking – I would think it was all a dream and that people were just not understanding me. I couldn’t understand what was happening to me, tears falling down my face because I felt so trapped in a body that didn’t work. I remember being frustrated and trying to talk, shout, at my mum after she handed me my phone, because I couldn’t read my contacts. I couldn’t remember the name of my place of work, yet I knew I had to be in work. In these moments everything was backwards, everything was terrifying. Every time I closed my eyes and open them to speak there were no words, just sounds which, looking back, was like listening to a baby talk. I managed to write the word ‘home’ down on a piece of paper. That’s all I wanted. I just wanted to go home and believe that this was a nightmare I had woken up to, not my new reality. It was nine long, terrifying days for my family, until I was finally allowed to go home in the air ambulance, it was a complete blur. It wasn’t until I arrived home that I was to learn what had happened.