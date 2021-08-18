Travis Barker has praised partner Kourtney Kardashian after he flew on a plane for the first time since surviving a crash 13 years ago. The Blink-182 drummer was on a private plane that crashed in 2008, killing four people. The 45-year-old escaped with critical injuries alongside his friend Adam Goldstein, better known as DJ AM.

Jeff Bottari via Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The American musician made his first plane journey since the tragedy with a flight to Mexico with his reality star girlfriend on Tuesday. Sharing a picture on Instagram of the couple embracing beside a private jet, he wrote: “With you anything is possible.”

Kourtney also shared the post on her Instagram Story and said: “Anything and everything with you.” Her famous sisters commented on Barker’s picture, with Kim Kardashian West writing: “THE CUTEST EVER.” Meanwhile Khloe Kardashian wrote “Love conquers ALL”, adding: “I’m going to cry.”