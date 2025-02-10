Travis Kelce's Comments About Donald Trump Have Not Gone Down Well After Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce pictured during Sunday night's Super Bowl via Associated Press

Travis Kelce’s remarks about Donald Trump paying a visit to this year’s Super Bowl have not been entirely well-received on social media.

On Sunday night, Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates took on the Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest night in the NFL calendar, where Trump became the first ever sitting US president to attend the game.

In the end, the Philadelphia Eagles came out on top, and it’s fair to say the game wasn’t actually a great one for Travis personally.

“she hasn’t had much to cheer about because travis kelce hasn’t caught a ball” HELP PFJFJF pic.twitter.com/fEeHTzoXG0 — karen🤍 (@picturetokurn) February 10, 2025

Since then, comments made by the Chiefs’ tight end before the game have been reshared online.

Asked about Trump attending the game last week, Travis said it was “awesome” and a “great honour, no matter who the president is”, in footage shared by the New York Post.

He reportedly added: “I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”

“That’s awesome, it’s a great honor no matter who the president is.”



Travis Kelce on President Trump attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/N6uFKDACoa — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 5, 2025

Trump ripping apart the foundations of our country but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce excited to throw a ball in front of him for a couple hours… pic.twitter.com/XxMM8DRAhD — extra woke actually (@ctrl_sedgrick) February 5, 2025

maybe if travis kelce didn’t say he was honored to play in front of trump then he would have caught that ball — angel 💐 (@floellasversion) February 10, 2025

notice how the chiefs lost in a blowout after patrick mahomes turned into a trumpie with his wife, travis kelce said it was a honor to perform for trump, and trump said he was rooting for the chiefs? pic.twitter.com/QKj2CRmIJL — abbi (@abbipaperbag) February 10, 2025

travis kelce you will never be this diva https://t.co/mPcZPIc5ws pic.twitter.com/qID5MT7I0K — alex 🪐 (@olsensbev) February 5, 2025

“travis kelce was media trained and—” and the media training needs to shift as the world shifts. the current media training should be nothing less than i denounce donald trump. — paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) February 5, 2025

see when you're gorgeous, talented, and not a trump supporter TRAVIS KELCE COULD NEVER https://t.co/pzQzY1vtg4 pic.twitter.com/t2sMflSMXy — tayevil😈 (@tayevi1) February 10, 2025

Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift was in attendance at the game on Sunday night, and was loudly booed by some fans in the stadium when her image flashed up on the jumbotron screen.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” the president wrote on Truth Social, adding: “MAGA is very unforgiving!”

travis really a loser for saying he’s honoured to play in front of him lol https://t.co/a5Q0MwzB1N — roshana 🕊️ (@roshanawallace) February 10, 2025

travis kelce kissed this guy's ass pregame https://t.co/fvHuQBJKqi pic.twitter.com/USNmDT1TjS — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) February 10, 2025

is it still a great honor? @tkelce — ໊ (@buffys) February 10, 2025

