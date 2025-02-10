Travis Kelce's Comments About Donald Trump Have Not Gone Down Well After Super Bowl Loss

Travis Kelce’s remarks about Donald Trump paying a visit to this year’s Super Bowl have not been entirely well-received on social media.
On Sunday night, Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates took on the Philadelphia Eagles on the biggest night in the NFL calendar, where Trump became the first ever sitting US president to attend the game.
In the end, the Philadelphia Eagles came out on top, and it’s fair to say the game wasn’t actually a great one for Travis personally.
Since then, comments made by the Chiefs’ tight end before the game have been reshared online.
Asked about Trump attending the game last week, Travis said it was “awesome” and a “great honour, no matter who the president is”, in footage shared by the New York Post.
He reportedly added: “I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool.”
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift was in attendance at the game on Sunday night, and was loudly booed by some fans in the stadium when her image flashed up on the jumbotron screen.
While it’s widely accepted that the Shake It Off singer was being booed by supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles (who Taylor once professed to be a fan of in one of her songs, before starting up a relationship with a member of the Kansas City Chiefs), Trump reposted footage of the incident on social media after the game, claiming it was done by his supporters.
“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” the president wrote on Truth Social, adding: “MAGA is very unforgiving!”
In the lead-up to the 2024 US election, Taylor lent her support to the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, having previously criticised Trump several times during his time in office.
By way of response, Trump wrote on Truth Social back in September: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT.”