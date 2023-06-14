Fellow actors and friends are paying tribute to Everwood star Treat Williams, who died on Monday after a motorcycle accident.
The Hollywood veteran was reportedly thrown off his bike in Vermont when a truck turned in front of him. He was 71.
“Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in two Broadway shows, Grease and Over Here,” John Travolta wrote on his Instagram story on Tuesday.
“I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed.”
Treat spent three years as an understudy to the lead for Broadway’s Grease, which is where he met John Travolta.
He went on to star in the movie adaptation of Hair, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and the acclaimed 1981 crime drama Prince Of The City.
Hilaria Baldwin – whose husband Alec Baldwin interviewed Treat for Inside the Actor’s Studio in 2022 and starred with him in 2019’s Drunk Parents – wrote in an Instagram post: “We feel sick…Our hearts are broken... rest in peace, dear friend.”
“He was a great movie dad and an even better human being,” Vanessa Hudgens, who played Williams’ daughter in Second Act, wrote on her Instagram. “Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”
The Hallmark Channel, whose series Chesapeake Shores starred Treat, told ET in a statement Tuesday that he was “a beloved member of our family” and will be remembered “for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind.”
The much-loved actor had more than 120 acting credits under his belt, including his debut film Deadly Hero (1975) and Steven Spielberg’s 1941 (1979). An actor who never deemed a part too small, he starred in dozens of series and TV movies.
The Connecticut native, who shared a son and daughter with wife Pam Van Sant, even wrote a children’s book in 2010 titled Air Show!.
The actor was nominated throughout his decades-long career for Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy Award.
His most lasting legacy, however, appears best represented by the glowing memories shared with his fellow actors.