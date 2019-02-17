A man has died after a tree fell on a car he was travelling in, Surrey Police said.
The force said the silver Lexus that the victim was inside was involved in a “collision” at around 4.05pm on the A308 Windsor Road at the junction with the Runnymede roundabout in Egham.
Four other occupants in the car were taken to hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries.
The force said the road was closed while police, the ambulance and fire services deal with the incident.
A statement said: “A man has sadly died after a tree fell on the car in which he was travelling in Egham earlier today (February 17).
“The collision, involving a silver Lexus, occurred around 4.05pm on the A308 Windsor Road at the junction with the Runnymede roundabout.
“One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The four other occupants in the car have been taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for minor injuries.
“The road is currently closed while emergency services, including ambulance and fire crews, deal with the incident.
“Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with dashcam footage who was driving along the road prior to the collision, is asked to contact us straightaway on 101, quoting incident reference PR/P19038273.”
A spokeswoman for Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said three females and two males were in the car.
She said: “We were called to a tree on a car. We believe it was as a result of a road traffic collision. There was a report of a person trapped who unfortunately has died.
“There’s not other reports of any other vehicles involved. They extracted the man who sadly died. They did use cutting equipment for that. They also assisted with first aid with other passengers.”
The road is expected to remain closed tonight and at least until after tomorrow’s rush hour, she added.
“It’s being treated as a crime scene,” she said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.