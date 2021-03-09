The Vicar Of Dibley actor Trevor Peacock has died at the age of 89. Trevor will be best remembered for his portrayal of farmer Jim Trott in the hit British comedy, a role he played in all three seasons of the show and its numerous one-off specials. The news of his death was announced by his agent on Tuesday morning. Remembering him as an “actor, writer and songwriter”, a statement on behalf of his family revealed that Trevor had died on Monday morning “from a dementia-related illness”.

Ken McKay/Shutterstock Trevor Peacock

Following the announcement, Dawn French paid tribute on Twitter, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Trevor. She wrote: “Night Trev. I love you.”

💔 Night Trev. I love you. pic.twitter.com/17sXcpVDhI — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) March 9, 2021

As well as playing Jim in The Vicar Of Dibley, Trevor had numerous TV and theatre credits to his name. These included the TV drama Family Business, the festive comedy film Fred Claus and a 2005 appearance in EastEnders. In the 1960s, he also appeared alongside The Beatles in a TV special, as well as numerous roles in the BBC Shakespeare series in the late 70s and early 80s. Trevor made his final on-screen appearance in 2015, playing Jim in a Comic Relief special of The Vicar Of Dibley.

Gary Moyes/Comic Relief/Getty Images Trevor pictured with the cast of The Vicar Of Dibley (and special guest Damian Lewis) in 2013.