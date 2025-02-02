Trevor Phillips Calls Out Senior Tory's Claim There Have Been 'Real Benefits' To Brexit

Trevor Phillips shows Andrew Griffith the latest polling on Brexit. Sky News

Trevor Phillips called out a senior Tory after he claimed there had been “real benefits” to Brexit.

The Sky News presenter easily debunked what shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith was saying as new polling showed nearly two-thirds of voters believe leaving the EU five years ago has been a failure.

Phillips said: “Since Brexit, it’s pretty clear that opinion in the country has changed. When people are asked whether we should rejoin the EU or whether we should have a closer relationship, it’s pretty unequivocal.

Advertisement

“Fifty-five per cent think we should rejoin, half think we should join a single market if we were able to. And most of all, 62% think Brexit was a failure.”

Griffith replied: “I don’t think Brexit was a failure. First of all, the ability to make one’s own laws, which is something that most modern states have, is never a failure. That’s part of democracy.

“Secondly, we’ve already seen some real benefits from Brexit.”

Asked by Phillips what they were, Griffith said: “73 trade deals.”

But the presenter told him: “Come on, most of those were rollovers. They existed before and all you did was roll them over.”

Advertisement

Griffith said: “Many were and many weren’t. As responsible for our financial services industry, one of our biggest industries in the UK, I was able as the UK minister to make a whole set of improvements to improve the competitiveness of our financial services because of those Brexit freedoms that we had.”

"The ability to make one's own laws is never a failure."



Shadow business secretary @griffitha rejects polls showing 62% see Brexit as a failure, citing "real benefits" like "73 trade deals."#TrevorPhilips pic.twitter.com/eJvSuCvjY3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 2, 2025

The YouGov polling showed that just 3 in 10 Brits now think it was right for the UK to leave the EU - the lowest support for Brexit since the 2016 referendum.