Trevor Phillips Compares Donald Trump To Vito Corleone In Brutal Takedown

Trevor Phillips on Sky News this morning. Sky News

Trevor Phillips compared Donald Trump to fictional mob boss Vito Corleone in a brutal live TV takedown on Sunday morning.

In what appeared to be a pre-planned attack, the Trump and his deputy, JD Vance, ganged up on Zelenskyy, who was supposed to be in Washington to sign a deal which could ultimately lead to the end of his country’s war with Russia.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Trump told him.

In the opening monologue on his Sky News show, Phillips said: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have hoped that when he walked into the White House he would be meeting the kind of wise, steadfast, principled American president beloved of Hollywood movies - think Martin Sheen in the West Wing or Morgan Freeman in just about everything else.

“In fact, he walked into a re-run of The Godfather. Donald Trump made Zelenskyy an offer the Ukrainian president leader thought he could refuse, holding out for security guarantees in return for critical minerals.

“He got the full Vito Corleone treatment - a brutal, made for TV takedown, with a stand-out quote destined to be repeated down the ages: make a deal, or we’re out.”

Zelenskyy ended up leaving the White House without signing a deal which would have given America access to Ukraine’s mineral resources in exchange for military support.

The Ukrainian president received a much warmer welcome from Keir Starmer when he visited 10 Downing Street on Saturday.