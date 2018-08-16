The Queen's Doctor, Peter Fisher, Killed While Cycling In Central London

Dr Peter Fisher was killed while cycling in central London on Wednesday.

Tributes have been paid to one of the Queen’s physicians after he was killed while cycling in central London on Wednesday.

Dr Peter Fisher was cycling in High Holborn on Wednesday morning when he collided with a lorry.

Police were called at about 9.30am and the 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for information.

Fisher was director of research at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine.

Dr Gill Gaskin, medical director at University College London Hospitals (UCLH), said he worked at the RLHIM for more than three decades and was a physician to the Queen.