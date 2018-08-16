The Queen's Doctor, Peter Fisher, Killed While Cycling In Central London

Tributes have been paid to one of the Queen’s physicians after he was killed while cycling in central London on Wednesday.
Dr Peter Fisher was cycling in High Holborn on Wednesday morning when he collided with a lorry.
Police were called at about 9.30am and the 67-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are appealing for information.
Fisher was director of research at the Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine.
Dr Gill Gaskin, medical director at University College London Hospitals (UCLH), said he worked at the RLHIM for more than three decades and was a physician to the Queen.
Gaskin said in a statement: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Dr Peter Fisher tragically died in a road traffic accident yesterday.
“Peter was director of research at UCLH’s Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine, and physician to Her Majesty The Queen.
“Peter was a highly regarded colleague and friend of many at the RLHIM, where he worked for more than 35 years.
“He was an international figure in homeopathy who was committed to holistic and compassionate care for his patients.
“He will be greatly missed by his colleagues and patients alike.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to Peter’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.”
The London Cycling Campaign said Fisher’s death is the fourth cycling fatality in the area in the past five years and has urged London councils to do more to protect cyclists.
“While we don’t know the cause of this collision, we do know that High Holborn joins a growing list of junctions known to be hostile and dangerous, where in 2018, someone cycling has been killed or seriously injured,” the campaign group said.
It added: “In a city which our mayor has promised will become a ‘byword for cycling’, the progress on delivering safe space for cycling has been unacceptably slow.”
A protest organised by the campaign will be held in the area on Monday evening.