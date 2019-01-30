A triple baby killer who suffocated his own children is set to move to an open prison.

Simon Smith was jailed in 1996 after murdering three-month-old Lauren, six-month-old Jamie and Eleisha, 10 months, between 1989 and 1994 in Staffordshire.

The Parole Board has recommended that Smith is now suitable for a move to an open conditions prison.

Lauren’s mother Rachel Playfair said she would do anything she could to get the decision overturned, describing Smith as “pure evil”.