US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Bloomberg via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his decision to pause his stock market-rattling tariffs but, in the process, teed up a question that critics couldn’t resist answering in withering ways.

“How do you get to be president and you’re stupid?” Trump asked reporters in the Oval Office, as he tried to shift blame for America’s economic challenges onto his predecessors and not China, whose products he has now hit with a 125% tariff.

Trump: How do you get to be president and you’re stupid? pic.twitter.com/CcsghNRTpt — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2025

Critics were quick to highlight the irony.

“We’ve been wondering this since 2016, Donald,” one person snarked on social media.

Another added: “The question on all our minds these days.”

We’ve been wondering this since 2016 Donald. — SJI2783 (@sji2783) April 9, 2025

He answered his own question 🤣 — Ana Braga🇧🇷🇲🇽🇨🇦 (@TheAnaBraga) April 9, 2025

That is a good question — Tendies (@GigaTendies) April 9, 2025

The Irony Meter is dead, spontaneously combusting after trying to score this comment.

Time for HH.@thespybrief https://t.co/QQD9EQHkjj — Karen (@kes1doc_karen) April 9, 2025

He’s so close to getting it. — Myles Davies (@mylesdavies) April 9, 2025

We're past irony at this point... I don't even know what you call this — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) April 9, 2025

The question on all our minds these days. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 10, 2025

The irony man — Elite E Man (@Eman856) April 9, 2025

